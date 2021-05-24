Home

Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|
Business

Infrastructure development aims to liberalize the economy

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 20, 2021 3:57 am
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Promex PTE awards night [Source: Fijian Government]

Stability is an important aspect required in the infrastructure sector to improve and elevate the current ways of construction.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has a lot of plans for infrastructure such as providing access to roads, bridges, and access to water.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government’s approach towards infrastructure development is also aimed at liberalizing the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“It also meant creating the environment where Fijian companies and expatriates companies can participate on a level playing field.”

The Attorney-General says companies should be open to new innovative ideas for progress to happen.

“As a country and a society we should always be open to new ideas. We should always be open to new technology and new ways of doing things as long as it is improving the way we are currently doing things.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that despite the tumultuous past few months, the government made a policy decision to continue with a lot of infrastructure work.

