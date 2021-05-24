Infrastructure development aims to liberalize the economy

Stability is an important aspect required in the infrastructure sector to improve and elevate the current ways of construction.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has a lot of plans for infrastructure such as providing access to roads, bridges, and access to water.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government’s approach towards infrastructure development is also aimed at liberalizing the economy.

“It also meant creating the environment where Fijian companies and expatriates companies can participate on a level playing field.”

The Attorney-General says companies should be open to new innovative ideas for progress to happen.

“As a country and a society we should always be open to new ideas. We should always be open to new technology and new ways of doing things as long as it is improving the way we are currently doing things.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that despite the tumultuous past few months, the government made a policy decision to continue with a lot of infrastructure work.