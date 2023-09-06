Hotel occupancy rates continue to rise

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

There was an increase in average occupancy last week which stood at 85 percent compared to 83 percent for the same period last year.

In its Accommodation Report Summary, Tourism Fiji states last week’s average occupancy was 99% of the average recorded in 2019.

The average daily rate stood at $591, a significant increase compared to $382 recorded during the same period in 2019.

Tourism Fiji says this reflect a growth rate of 55 percent.

Furthermore, it has recorded a 37 percent increase in ADR compared to the previous year, which had an average ADR of $432

The average revenue per available room for last week was $504, which is approximately 54% higher than the levels in 2019.

In 2019, the average revenue earned per available room was $328, while last year it averaged $359 for the same period.

A total of 8,925 rooms are available daily across the 38 hotels registered with STR Global, representing 99 percent of the rooms available in 2019.

The total average earnings generated from the daily sold rooms amounted to $4.5 million, representing an increase of 52 percent compared to last year.