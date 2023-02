Google cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots

[Source: Reuters]

The boss of Google’s search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published, as Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL.O) battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.

“This kind of artificial intelligence we’re talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination,” Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft (MSFT.O) is backing with around $10 billion, in November introduced ChatGPT, which has since wowed users with its strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

Article continues after advertisement

Alphabet Inc introduced Bard, its own chatbot, earlier this week, but the software shared inaccurate information in a promotional video in a gaffe that cost the company $100 billion in market value on Wednesday.

Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.