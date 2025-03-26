Global growth for SMEs with e-commerce

Small and medium-sized enterprises are enhancing their reach beyond local markets, driven by the expanding potential of e-commerce platforms.

Vodafone’s Rajnesh Prasad says global shipping on e-commerce platforms allows businesses to expand beyond domestic markets, reaching international customers and boosting revenue potential.

He adds with access to tools that allow SMEs to showcase their products online, the platform makes it easier for businesses to gain visibility, both in Fiji and abroad.

“So it really helps drive digital adoption, customer confidence, where customers are confident to be able to buy online as well. So that is actually helping our consumers to be able to interact online, pay for services online and buy things online as well.”

Prasad adds by leveraging e-commerce, businesses can tap into markets in countries where demand for local, unique products is growing.

