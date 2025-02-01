FRCS on track for $3.3b revenue

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is on track to achieve its revenue target of over $3 billion for this year.

Chief Executive Udit Singh says the agency’s financial outlook looks strong and they will be able to better assess the progress in the coming months.

“Our target for this year is $3.3 billion and we are on track for now. I think we have still got a little while to go, so in quarter three we will be in a good position to see how we are tracking. But so far, so good.”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh adds FRCS continues to face significant challenges, particularly at the borders.

He highlighted the persistent issue of contraband smuggling and illegal activities across Fiji’s borders, including coastal areas.

“As always, our task is relentless at the border. We have got contraband coming in. We have got a lot of illegal activity across the border, coastal watch in terms of customs.”

In addition to border security, ensuring compliance remains a key focus for FRCS.

Singh stresses on the need for businesses and individuals to be fully aware of tax regulations and work closely with FRCS to maintain compliance.