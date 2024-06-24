Fiji tourism thrives in May resulting in economic boost

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

May was a standout month for Fiji tourism, achieving one of the highest visitor arrival figures on record.

Tourism Fiji welcomed a total of 82,901 visitors, reflecting a 10.3% increase compared to May 2023.

May’s tourism activities were economically significant generating an estimated $296 million for Fiji’s visitor economy.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

It says the majority of visitors, 79%, chose Fiji for holidays, while eight percent visited friends and relatives, and four percent travelled for business and conferences.

Tourism Fiji says key markets showed positive growth compared to last year with Australia remaining on top recording 12 percent growth, the USA was at 11 percent and New Zealand stood at nine percent.

China increased by nine percent, and Europe contributed three percent to Fiji’s total arrivals, with significant contributions from France, Germany, and Italy.

Australia led as Fiji’s largest market with 38,944 visitors, followed by New Zealand with 19,627 visitors and the USA with 9,232 visitors.

Year-to-date Fiji has welcomed 354,584 arrivals, an 8.3% increase compared to 2023, with estimated earnings totalling $1.27 billion.

Tourism Fiji says the country continues to attract travellers from diverse regions globally, contributing to its growing reputation as a premier tourist destination.