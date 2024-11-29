Fiji seeks to reconnect with Tate & Lyle

Minister for the Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh [File Photo]

Minister for the Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, has highlighted Fiji’s keen interest in reconnecting and re-establishing ties with Tate & Lyle.

The Minister met with Tate & Lyle, a subsidiary of the American Sugar Refining Group, on the margins of the 33rd ISO Seminar titled “Sustainable Solutions for Sugar & Energy” in London.

Tate & Lyle was Fiji’s largest importer of sugar during the peak years of preferential pricing agreements with the European Union.

Discussions with the Directors of Tate & Lyle focused on exploring global market sustainability, which has become a prerequisite in international markets.

Singh acknowledges the group’s fundamental role in Fiji’s sugar industry, particularly the benefits derived from the guaranteed market price under the EU Sugar Protocol.

Singh emphasizes that Fiji is eager to reconnect with Tate & Lyle, provided that the benefits for sugarcane farmers and the terms and conditions align with sustainability goals.

He also says that the removal of preferential pricing was a blow to Fiji, significantly affecting its market share.

He states that now is the time for Fiji to make a strong comeback.

The Minister attended the 65th International Sugar Organization Council Meeting and the 33rd ISO Seminar.