FHTA applauds Starlink’s entry

The Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association has welcomed the introduction of Starlink satellite-based internet services, recognising the substantial positive impact it holds for the national tourism industry.

As the news of Starlink’s presence unfolds, FHTA emphasizes the potential connectivity benefits for remote areas, where many of their members operate tourism businesses.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the improved connectivity also opens up opportunities for potential investors to consider underdeveloped remote areas for investment as connectivity improves.

She says Starlink, a visionary project by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, brings forth new possibilities and advancements to Fiji’s telecommunications landscape, with a specific focus on how it can enhance the tourism experience for both residents and visitors.

Lockington says any enhancement to their current connectivity is welcomed, as communication is a key priority for an industry that conducts the bulk of its back-end business functions online.

She adds that this expanded connectivity holds particular importance for rural and maritime regions, enabling residents to actively engage in the digital economy, access online education, and even benefit from telehealth services when this is available.