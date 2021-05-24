FCDCL records improvement in milk production

The Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company continues to record an increase in production in both milk and farm performance despite the pandemic.

More than 200 farmers attended the FCDCL General Meeting in Nausori on Friday.

FCDCL Chair, Simon Cole, says the pandemic also heightened their awareness about the importance of agriculture.

Cole adds that the increased milk production is a reflection of the growth potential of the dairy sector.



The FCDCL Chair also thanked the government for their continued support, reminding those in attendance that they could not assume that support would continue in the long term.

He says farmers need to generate a sustainable cash flow as farming is a business.

FCDCL has produced several management tools to assist non-record-keeping farmers that will be rolled out in the coming months.