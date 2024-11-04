FCCC strict on taxi fare review requests

Taxi operators in the country are calling for a fare review, but many have yet to submit their financial statements to back up their request.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission outgoing Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the FCCC has asked operators for this documentation, yet less than one percent have complied.

Abraham says that the FCCC needs these statements to verify the accuracy of cost claims, especially since some accountants have, in the past, manipulated financial records to inflate costs in support of fare hikes.

“We’ve asked them, give us your financial statements. I have 0.6 percent of the entire industry who have only given their financial details. What we want to do is see if there is a cost justification to increasing the fare. People always argue that everything is increasing, so they also need an increase, but there is sometimes an economy of scale. The reality of a taxi in Suva is not the same as that of a taxi in Rakiraki.”

Abraham also says that financial statements will reflect if taxi drivers are fairly compensated for their work.



Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission outgoing Chief Executive Joel Abraham

He says these statements will provide insight into the returns at each level of operation.

He adds to encourage participation, the FCCC has distributed over 1,000 flyers to taxi drivers across the country, hoping these reach the business owners directly.

Abraham says the FCCC believes many taxi businesses are earning substantial income but may not be accurately declaring it.

He says that if taxi operators are pushing for a fare review, they will need to answer certain questions.

The CEO says if the need for an increase is justified, the FCCC will then consider approving it.