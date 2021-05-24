Dalo sale is slow compared to previous years

The sale of Dalo at the Suva market is slow this year when compared to previous years.

Many of the vendors say they understand people are going through hardships and are cautious about their spending, as schools will also re-open next month.

Naitasiri vendor, Luisa Cagivinaka, says there is a huge difference in their dalo sales this time around.

Article continues after advertisement

“Previously, dalo would fly off our stall as we get closer to Christmas. However, this time around dalo sales has been really slow and we understand that it’s because of the pandemic. Sales this year has been really slow for me.”

Josefa Wata travelled all the way from Lomaivuna in Taveuni to sell his dalo in Suva, hoping to make enough money for Christmas.

Another vendor from Naitasiri, Kinisimere Rokotuva is willing to forego Christmas this year and save up in preparation for school next month.

“For me, whatever money I get from selling dalo in the lead up to Christmas will go directly into school preparation for my kids. It’s been a tough year for everyone and for us, we are prioritizing school next year.”

Many of these vendors are hoping that sales will increase beginning Wednesday as people rush to complete their last-minute shopping.