Farmer overcomes losses with strategic harvesting

Eloni Salagi

A farmer from Naseyani Village in Ra is demonstrating resilience and adaptability in the face of weather challenges that threaten livelihoods in the agriculture sector.

Eloni Salagi suffered around $1,000 in losses after floodwaters destroyed his pumpkins and watermelons in December.

However, Salagi turned this setback into an opportunity to safeguard his remaining produce by taking proactive measures.

Upon hearing weather forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds on the radio, Salagi decided to harvest mangoes from his farm early, ensuring they were not damaged.

“I realized it was better to act quickly and save what I could rather than waiting for the wind to destroy everything again.”



Customer buying from Eloni’s produce

This proactive approach signifies the importance of weather awareness and preparedness for farmers in flood-prone areas.

He is urging fellow farmers to remain vigilant and prioritize early harvesting of their crops and produce when adverse weather is forecasted.

“It is important to pay attention to weather updates and take action immediately. Our hard work can go to waste if we don’t prepare in advance.”

Salagi’s story serves as a reminder of the resilience and adaptability required to sustain agriculture in the face of climate challenges.

By selling the 500 harvested mangoes, he is optimistic about earning approximately $2,000, which will help him recover from his previous losses.