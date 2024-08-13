Family in need gets timely assistance

[Source: Supplied]

A family in Labasa will now be able to rebuild their home after FMF Foods Limited rendered them building materials.

Amish Chand and his family lost everything to a fire last month and the food company says the story of their perseverance compelled them to step in and assist.

FMF Foods Limited says the company first saw posts about the family on social media which outlines the struggle they had been facing to rebuild their home.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

It says this is not just about corporate responsibility; it is about human compassion.



[Source: Supplied]

FMF Foods Limited is encouraging other businesses to come forward and see how together they can contribute to making a difference in the lives of those in need.



[Source: Supplied]