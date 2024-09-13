Digicel Fiji opens new store in Nausori

[Photo: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji has opened its first store in Nausori today at Nausori Plaza.

The store is designed to give customers a better shopping experience with a modern layout, interactive displays, and dedicated customer service areas.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says they are excited to expand in Nausori and are focused on providing excellent customer service to build strong connections with the community.

The store offers various services, including SIM card sales, Sky Pacific and Unwired services, bill payments, and MyCash deposits.