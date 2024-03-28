Digicel assures safety as it prepares for the 5G rollout

[Photo: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji has reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of the Fijian people as it gears up to introduce 5G technology.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed emphasizes that the company’s top priority is the health and safety of its customers.

Addressing potential concerns surrounding the rollout of 5G, Mohammed assures the public that Digicel Fiji is taking every measure to ensure a safe and smooth transition to the new technology.

The deployment of 5G network capability will be done through a process known as spectrum refarming, which minimizes interference with existing services.

Digicel Fiji emphasizes that there is no scientific evidence linking telecommunications technologies, including 5G, to adverse health impacts.

Mohammed says the company aligns itself with global health authorities, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), and ensures that its 5G devices and network comply with Fiji’s safety regulations.

Furthermore, Mohammed highlights the efficiency of 5G technology, noting that it emits lower levels of electromagnetic energy (EME) compared to previous generations like 2G, 3G, and 4G.

He adds that by prioritizing safety and responsible rollout practices, Digicel Fiji aims to pave the way for a future empowered by the transformative potential of 5G technology.