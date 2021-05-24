Confidence level high for Nadi businesses

There is more confidence in the Nadi business community than ever before, as additional restrictions have been eased.

Chamber of Commerce Dr Ram Raju says there’s a sense of hopefulness for owners in Nadi Town as many continue to recover from the pandemic.

Dr Raju says there is an increasing number of tourists seen in the Jet Set Town which is a positive sign.

“The road to recovery is already there and by the end of the year with the increasing tourism numbers the optimism, our business community are pretty much looking forward to getting the economy back into shape.”

According to Dr Raju business houses are even hiring new employees as they look to get the ball rolling again.

He adds that Nadi is coming back to life compared to the past two years.