Cane farmers seek timely insight

Sugarcane farmers have expressed gratitude for gaining valuable insights into the importance of collaboration with the Fiji Meteorological Services.

Farmers came to the conclusion following a workshop with the weather office, which aims to enhance the resilience of the sugarcane industry.

Sabeto cane grower Saleshni Devi says the workshop allows them to pose questions and offer suggestions based on their experiences working on the ground.

Cane grower Saleshni Devi

Devi says it’s critical that they get the information on time and also understand how to use it.

“So that they can know when to do the cultivation, preparation of the land, and harvesting because sometimes they do not know, they start doing the cultivations, and it rains.”



Sugarcane farmer, Draunimasi Mavua

Another cane farmer, Draunimasi Mavua, says many farmers rely on generational instincts for predicting weather patterns, but they are now recognizing the significance of integrating scientific meteorological data into their agricultural practices.

“This will really help us in looking after our farms because it’s very critical that we not only know the weather patterns but also understand the data that is shared.”

Mavua says the discussions have been good as they are able to talk directly to the stakeholders.

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Senior Scientific Officer Doreen Pillay says it has been a successful workshop as they have achieved the set target of fostering a dialogue among growers, who are undeniably the backbone of the sugarcane industry.