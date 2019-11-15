Business slowly picks up for barber shop

Business is starting to slowly pick up for Trim Exclusive Haircuts.

With Fiji now free of any COVID-19 cases, the barber shop located at the Flagstaff in Suva is now receiving more customers.

Owner Parnel Chand says he was able to maintain all his employees despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

Chand says business was quiet in the last few months as many Fijians stayed home and were cautious of their health and whereabouts.

“Business is good, it’s getting well and day by day there’s new customers coming in. We advertise also on our Facebook page. So customers are booking from there. So they’re coming.”

Chand says they’re now receiving around 40 customers per day.

Trims Exclusive Haircut has two outlets operating at Marist Plaza and Raiwaqa in Suva.