BPO industry taps into global market

Young Fijians are being encouraged to tap into the growing IT and outsourcing industry as it has the potential to diversify the economy and create significant employment opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that the outsourcing sector, driven by Fiji’s neutral English proficiency, skilled workforce and proximity to major economies such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States remains competitive even amidst recent minimum wage adjustments.

Over the past two years, eight new outsourcing companies have been established, reflecting the sector’s rapid growth.

Kamikamica stresses the potential of the outsourcing industry which provides world-class training and international exposure.

Many Fijians, he says are now working for offshore companies while remaining based locally, gaining valuable skills and experience.

“This industry has great potential and has great benefit for our young men and women.”

Kamikamica states that this industry is particularly beneficial for young people who are unsure of their career direction, offering them a chance to gain practical expertise in a dynamic global market.

The Minister also notes that the rapid expansion of Fiji’s business process outsourcing (BPO) industry has attracted several global companies, including the UK-based Hertz which has begun outsourcing services to Fiji.

One of the most significant developments within the sector, Kamikaimca says is its outreach into rural areas, with companies setting up operations beyond traditional urban centers.

This decentralization has brought much-needed employment to regions such as Labasa and Savusavu, offering further potential for regional development.

Kamikamica adds that in addition to traditional BPO services, Fiji is now moving towards knowledge process outsourcing (KPO), with local companies taking on high-value services such as artificial intelligence.