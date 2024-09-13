BAT Fiji signs solar project deal

[Source: Supplied]

British American Tobacco Fiji has signed a contract with Vision Energy Solutions to deliver its $1.2 million Solar Project.

This signing will see solar panels installed at BAT Fiji’s Nabua Factory and the Leaf Division in Nadi.

BAT Fiji General Manager, Sam Dormor says the Solar Project is the next goal in its sustainability agenda.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Dormo says in the last two years, BAT Fiji has made significant progress and investment towards achieving its sustainability agenda which demonstrates the commitment to addressing climate change.

He says the partnership with Vision Energy Solutions will help them reduce their electricity usage by approximately 60% and carbon emissions by approximately 32% for the Nabua site.

Dormo adds this aligns with their target to achieve 50% of renewable energy and 50% reduction in their carbon emissions by 2030.

The installation commenced earlier this week and is expected to be completed by January 2025.

Vision Investments CEO, Sanjesh Prasad says Vision Energy Solutions was established six years ago to cater for the growing demand for renewable energy solutions in the country through solar.