ATH records $14 million in net income

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited has recorded a net income of $14.7m in the last financial year.

ATH consolidated loss after income tax attributable to the members ATH for the fifteen-month period ended 30 June 2023 was over $11.7m.

This was highlighted by ATH Fiji Chief Executive, Ivan Fong at the company’s Annual General Meeting.

“If you kind of corroborate this to a 12-month period Fiji and the rest of the pacific have actually done better in 2023 when you compare that against 2022”

Fong states a large part of the loss was recorded in the PNG operation which is relatively new since it began in 2022.

He says the rest of the ATH group performed generally well in the 2023 financial year when compared to 2022.