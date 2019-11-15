AMA is not here to compete: Dr. Reddy

The Agriculture Marketing Authority’s role is to help grow the agriculture sector and not to compete with exporters.

The role of the AMA was clarified by the Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy while meeting with exporters at Legalega Research Station in Nadi following concerns raised by some exporters.

Dr. Reddy says the institution should not be viewed as a competitor for exporters, but rather, as potential suppliers to exporters if needed.

“The basic role of the AMA is to ensure that we reach out and provide markets to farmers so that farmer’s response to the market sector start producing and supplying. For that we want not only AMA but all of you to do that.”

Reddy says the role of the exporters in the agriculture sector is also crucial as it provides market to farmers.

He has also urged exporters to assist their farmers and suppliers become members of the Fiji National Provident Fund to help secure their livelihoods.

Exporters met with senior management of the Ministry of Agriculture to express their concerns and views and to highlight the issues they face, especially in light of COVID-19.