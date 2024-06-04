Accommodating the surge in tourism

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

In a strategic move to accommodate the surge in tourism, Tourism Fiji is ramping up its investments in hotel and room expansions.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill emphasized the necessity of a robust tourism sector to attract more tourists and investors.

Brent Hill emphasizes the need to address increasing demands.

“As I said, you know, there’s a number of projects that are confirmed and that have been announced, you know, Crowne Plaza is close to completion. Westin is, you know, almost there. Then we have, obviously, projects like, you know, Ridges, Wailoaloa Radisson Blu at Nasoso, and the Vatu Talei project in front of Sofitel.”



He makes it clear that if the tourism sector is weak, investors will not make investments.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington pointed out the need to bring in skilled workers from overseas to support the growth.

“That process needs to be supported. We’re not bringing them in because we want to; we’re having to pay them more money because they’re already skilled and ready to work.”

With continuous investments in workforce development and infrastructure, Fiji is well-positioned to handle growing demand and maintain its position as a top travel destination.