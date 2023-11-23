17 awards are up for grabs at the PMIB Awards

The Prime Minister’s International Business Awards is making a return after a three-year absence, scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, Denarau Island.

This has been highlighted by Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty, who noted that this year has seen the highest number of applicants ever received, totaling more than 200 applications.

He emphasizes that the event aims to recognize businesses for their excellence, innovation, resilience, and contributions to the Fijian economy.

Article continues after advertisement



Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty

Chetty adds that there are a number of new categories, like excellence in outsourcing, which is critically important to recognizing businesses in that sector.

“But in terms of the PHAMAS Plus Agribusiness Challenge, we look into companies that during COVID were developing a lot of products, so it’s important to recognize their products and how we support them to become exporters in the future.”

The awards comprise 13 categories, with a total of 17 awards spanning tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, technology, and financial services.

Over 600 guests are anticipated to be part of the event this weekend.