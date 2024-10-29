US warns Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' if further attacks

[Source: Reuters]

The United States warned Iran at the United Nations that if it undertakes any further aggressive acts against Israel or U.S. personnel in the region “there will be severe consequences.”

“We will not hesitate to act in self defense. Let there be no confusion. The United States does not want to see further escalation. We believe this should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council.