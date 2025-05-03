US State Dept approves $3.5 billion missile sale to Saudi Arabia

[Source: Reuters]

The U.S. State Department approved a possible foreign military sale to Saudi Arabia of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related support for $3.5 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

The U.S. is poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom in May.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requested 1,000 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 50 AMRAAM guidance sections and other equipment including spares, missile containers, and spare parts, and logistics support services.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp (RTX.N), according to the Pentagon.

