Municipal Elections plan in limbo

The fate of Fiji’s long-awaited municipal elections remains unclear, with the Government refusing to give a clear commitment on whether the polls will proceed as scheduled.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says funding has already been budgeted for the elections, dismissing claims that the Government cannot afford to hold them.

However, Immanuel pointed to a packed national calendar this year, saying multiple major events are already placing pressure on government planning and priorities.

When pressed on whether the elections will go ahead and how much has been allocated, Immanuel stopped short of giving confirmation, saying he cannot confirm that.

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The uncertainty now adds to growing political debate over the timing of the municipal polls, with questions being raised about funding, scheduling, and government readiness.

A final decision is yet to be announced.