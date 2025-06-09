Swatch adopts product drop strategy with new Royal Pop launch

source: reuters

Swiss watchmaker Swatch (UHR.S), opens new tab and luxury partner Audemars Piguet are betting big on a Gen Z “product drop” culture – buzzy, often limited launches that have helped spur sales from Labubu dolls and Nike trainers to Popeyes chicken.

The maker of popular colourful watches has stirred debate – and seen some punches ​thrown – with a product launch of its Royal Pop pocket watch collection with Audemars Piguet, which forced it to close some ‌stores and limit queues.

In Milan shoppers outside a Swatch store ended up in a scuffle, video verified by Reuters showed, to get their hands on the Pop Art style watches blending the retro look of Swatch and elements of the far pricier Audemars Piguet.

Marketing experts and analysts said that, fisticuffs aside, the ploy could pay off for Swatch, which is facing investor ​pressure over its strategy.

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“From a marketing perspective this is absolute gold for Swatch,” said Roman Pavlyuchenko, assistant professor of marketing at the University of ​Bath in England, adding the furore could create a “halo effect” for the brand.

Other companies have done similar in the ⁠past, sometimes with some controversy. Nike and Adidas trainer launches have led to police being deployed, while in 2019, U.S. fast food chain Popeyes launched a ​fried chicken sandwich so coveted that it led to violent confrontation and a fatal stabbing.