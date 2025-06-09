NSW inquiry considers free public transport for live music access

source: ABC

For someone living in Richmond, more than 60 kilometres north-west of Sydney’s CBD, a night out gigging in the city ends at about midnight to comfortably get the last train home.

While the occasional night bus runs in the early morning hours, music-lovers living in the outer suburbs are subject to public transport timetabling.

A state parliamentary inquiry into live music in NSW has heard from industry stakeholders looking to service younger audiences sprawled across Greater Sydney.

The inquiry discussed funding issues within an industry that has been described as “fragile” by the Australian Festival Association despite the many inroads, including the creation of Sound NSW, the Vibrancy Reforms and the appointment of dedicated ministers for music and the night-time economy.

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