US rock singer Brad Arnold dies at 47

[Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

The lead singer and songwriter of US band 3 Doors Down, Brad Arnold, has died after a battle with cancer aged 47, the rock band announced on X.

The band is best known for 2000s rock hits like Kryptonite, Here Without You, When I’m Gone, and Loser.

Arnold had announced in May 2025 that he was ill and had received a diagnosis of stage four clear cell renal carcinoma – a type of kidney cancer – which had metastasised into his

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.