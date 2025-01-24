US judge temporarily blocks Trump's order restricting birthright citizenship

[ Source : Reuters ]

A federal judge blocked Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday.

Which implementing the Republican president’s executive order curtailing the right to automatic birthright citizenship in the United States, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Seattle-based U.S. District Judge John Coughenour issued a temporary restraining order, opens new tab at the urging of four Democratic-led states – Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Oregon – preventing the administration from enforcing the order. Trump had signed the order on Monday, his first day back in office.

The judge, an appointee of Republican former President Ronald Reagan, dealt the first legal setback to the hardline policies on immigration that are a centerpiece of Trump’s second term as president.

Trump’s executive order had directed U.S. agencies to refuse to recognize the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither their mother nor father is a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.