US election day voting begins

[Source: Reuters]

Millions of Americans are heading to the polls today to vote for their next president.

This election is already being labelled as one of the most consequential in decades.

The campaign has been dramatic, with an attempted assassination of former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

There was also a change in the Democratic candidate, as President Joe Biden stepped aside to make way for Kamala Harris.

In total, more than 240 million Americans are eligible to vote, and a third of them, 82 million have already voted.

