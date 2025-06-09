US Coast Guard pursues suspected sanctions evasion ship near Venezuela

[Photo: REUTERS]

The US Coast Guard is in “active pursuit” of another vessel in international waters near Venezuela, an official has told the BBC’s US partner CBS News, as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

US authorities have already seized two oil tankers this month – one of them on Saturday.

Sunday’s pursuit related to a “sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion”, a US official said. “It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order.”

Article continues after advertisement

Washington has accused Venezuela of using oil money to fund drug-related crime, while Venezuela has described the tanker seizures as “theft and kidnapping”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.