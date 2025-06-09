US reverses guidance pausing ICE raids on farms, hotels and restaurants, WaPo reports

Source: Reuters

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday told staff it was reversing guidance issued last week that agents were not to conduct immigration raids at farms, hotels and restaurants, the Washington Post reported late on Monday.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including its Homeland Security Investigations division, told leaders at the agency in a call Monday that agents must continue conducting workforce site immigration raids on agricultural businesses, hotels and restaurants, the newspaper reported, citing two sources familiar with the call.

