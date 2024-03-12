World

United States faces 'increasingly fragile world order,' spy chiefs say

Reuters

March 12, 2024 10:00 am

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. intelligence agencies said on Monday the country faces an “increasingly fragile world order,” strained by great power competition, transnational challenges and regional conflicts, in a report released as agency leaders testified in the U.S. Senate.

“An ambitious but anxious China, a confrontational Russia, some regional powers, such as Iran, and more capable non-state actors are challenging longstanding rules of the international system as well as U.S. primacy within it,” the agencies said in their 2024 Annual Threat Assessment.

The report largely focused on threats from China and Russia, the greatest rivals to the United States, more than two years after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, as well as noting the risks of broader conflict related to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks.

Article continues after advertisement

China is providing economic and security assistance to Russia as it wages war in Ukraine, by supporting Russia’s industrial base, the report said.

“Trade between China and Russia has been increasing since the start of the war in Ukraine, and (Chinese) exports of goods with potential military use rose more than threefold since 2022,” it said.

Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, urged lawmakers to approve more military assistance for Ukraine. She said it was “hard to imagine how Ukraine” could hold territory it has recaptured from Russia without more assistance from Washington.

She said it is “absolutely critical” that Congress pass a bill that would provide $60 billion in new military assistance for Kyiv. Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has so far refused to call a vote on the measure, which has passed the Democratic-run Senate.

Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns told the Senate Intelligence Committee that U.S. intelligence assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not serious about negotiating an end to the conflict, despite economic consequences “fast making Russia the economic vassal to China.”

MESSAGE TO CHINA

Burns, like Haines, strongly urged continuing support for Ukraine both to bolster the government in Kyiv and send a message to China about aggression toward neighbours, such as Taiwan or in the South China Sea. He said new U.S. military assistance would give Kyiv leverage in future “serious” talks with Moscow.

“It is our assessment that (Chinese leader) Xi Jinping was sobered, you know, by what happened. … He didn’t expect that Ukraine would resist with the courage and tenacity the Ukrainians demonstrated,” Burns said.

Haines noted concerns that the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas could spread global insecurity. “The crisis in Gaza is a stark example of how regional developments have the potential of broader and even global implications,” Haines said.

She noted attacks by Houthi militias on shipping and said the militant groups al Qaeda and ISIS “inspired by Hamas” have directed supporters to conduct attacks against Israeli and U.S. interests.

After a protester interrupted the hearing with shouts about the need to protect civilians in Gaza, Burns was asked about children in the Palestinian enclave.

“The reality is that there are children who are starving. They’re malnourished as a result of the fact that humanitarian assistance can’t get to them. It’s very difficult to distribute humanitarian assistance effectively unless you have a ceasefire,” he said.

Minister outlines plans for health infrastructure upgrades

Ministry considers reforms for enhanced social assistance

SCGC renews micro bundled insurance

Fiji's fight against HIV escalates

Fiji's investment pipeline reaches $3b

Damage from fire incidents exceeds $2 million

iTaukei Development Fund starts receiving applications

Government to open more technical colleges

Muslims to begin Ramadan observance from tomorrow

Gavoka adamant about reintroducing mark scaling

Ministry hopes to expand spat-catching

At least 50 hurt as LATAM's Boeing 787 to Auckland 'just dropped' mid-flight

India to enforce migrant law that excludes Muslims

After Oscars party, Hollywood faces a strike-slimmed movie slate

United States faces 'increasingly fragile world order,' spy chiefs say

Ostrich hugs on offer at Belgian animal rescue farm

Biden's $7.3 trillion budget is campaign pitch for spending, tax goals

David Nicholls' debut Starter for Ten becomes stage musical

Israel tries to confirm Hamas military No.2 killed in Gaza

Ratuva aims for more game time

Hill to take on Victoria's best

Biden's challenge: retaining black voter support in Georgia

Ministry aims to develop sporting facilities

Alcaraz, Swiatek advance at Indian Wells

Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system

French Navy vessel conducts fisheries inspections

Ryan Gosling rocks the Oscars stage

China touts openness while tightening control

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks up enough laughs to justify hibernation

US military ship heading to Gaza to build port

82 lives lost to HIV last year

Ravouvou, Tuwai part of Kolinisau's first briefing

DPM urges MPs to unite against division

Heavy rain and flash flooding expected

TLTB generates $2million so far for Wealth Fund

Prime Minister congratulates Drua

Ministry plans financial literacy boost for rural Fijians

Super boxing program in May

Hong Kong plumber's Olympic breakdancing dream goes down the toilet

Lakers get historic night from Anthony Davis, sink Wolves

Academy Award winners 2024: See who took home the Oscar

Man bailed after Buckingham Palace gate crash

Court grants bail to former SoE

Tourism sector prepares for sustainable growth

LTA implements comprehensive measures following allegations

McDonald's Fiji expands its back-end operations

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump at the Oscars: "Isn't it past your jail time?"

Ukraine hits back at Pope's 'white flag' comment

"Oppenheimer" wins the Oscar for best picture, sweeping the major awards tonight

Emma Stone wins best actress Academy Award for her role in "Poor Things"

"Oppenheimer" picks up 4th Oscar for best original score

Robert Downey Jr. has won his first Oscar

First official picture of Kate since surgery released

John Cena gives out costume design Oscar in his birthday suit

"American Fiction" wins Academy Award for best adapted screenplay

Real-life partners take home best original screenplay Oscar for film about the trial of a marriage

"The Boy and the Heron" wins Academy Award for best animated feature film

US evacuates embassy staff amid gang violence

Lomani strives for excellence

Oscar for best animated short film goes to "War is Over!"

Tailevu-Naitasiri resets for round five

Tabuya's future uncertain as Rabuka weighs options

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Oscar for best actress in a supporting role

Seruiratu demands clarity on Ocean of Peace

Djokovic says the 'great feeling still there' in Indian Wells

Ro Filipe orders probe into shipping incident

Ramy, Mark and Billie are wearing matching pins to Oscars

Big third quarter sets up Pacers' rally past Magic

Women and youth seen as keys to bridging skills gap

"Oppenheimer" leads Oscars contenders with 13 nominations

Kiran urges enhanced support for women after childbirth

Libyan leaders agree to form new unified government

Transition of waste pickers into formal jobs

Government urged to respect employment guidelines

Madonna is revealing more about her near-death health scare

Vanessa Hudgens debuts baby bump on Oscars red carpet

Israel's President Isaac Herzog faces Gaza protest at Dutch Holocaust museum

Consultation underway to review Duavata partnership

Fiji to host Olympic build-up relay race

C27-J Aircraft to enhance Fiji’s air surveillance

Margaret Qualley to play Amanda Knox in Hulu limited series

Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites

A giddy Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas win Oscar for their song in "Barbie"

Hollywood heads to the Oscars with 'Oppenheimer' the odds-on favorite

Indonesia floods, landslide kill 19, with seven missing

"Godzilla: Minus One" team steps onto the red carpet in clawed heels

Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, issues first message since undergoing surgery

Central African bloc lifts Gabon sanctions

Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag

US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti

Association calls for mandatory drug testing

Drug raid continues, suspects arrested

Critical issues surface as NDP consultations near conclusion

Drua prepares for Chiefs clash

Chiefs urged to make sound decisions

Fuli stays on: Mazey

Investment and reforms need to be prioritized

Wrong mind-set caused the loss: Khan

FNU dental team raises awareness about oral health

Mac Allister penalty earns 1-1 draw for Liverpool in Man City thriller

Tottenham Hotspur thump Aston Villa

Former SoE to be produced in court

Urgent refurbishment needed at CWM Operation Theatre

Own goal hands Brighton win over struggling Forest

Ings rescues West Ham with late equaliser in 2-2 draw with Burnley

Beqa students receive life jackets

7 unforgettable Oscars speeches in recent history

Venezuela arrests close ally of opposition leader Machado

They really went after that game: Byrne

Tailevu-Naitasiri disappoints Suva FC

Delay in Ministries responses an issue

Cowboys entertain in dominant win over Dolphins

Struggling Spurs stun Warriors

Mainstreaming MSMEs in the economy is vital: Ali

Manassero holds slender lead in Jonsson Workwear Open

22-year-old dies in road accident

More women participate in apprenticeship scheme

Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince

Steve Lawrence dead at 88

‘Damsel’ pits Millie Bobby Brown against a dragon

Irish government 'walloped' by referendum defeats

Student drowns in Ba

Byrne commends young players for stepping up

Man arrested for alleged mobile money transfer fraud

Goundar Shipping’s LP 3 towed to Suva

Consistency in training for Weightlifting Fiji

India reign at home again, England grapple with 'Bazball' doubts

Ministry advances MSME development initiatives

Mercedes would do handstands to have Verstappen says Wolff

Five police officers face assault charges

Revisit the Tom Hanks Oscars speech; Spielberg called ‘incredible’

Hungary's PM Orban supports Trump after Florida meeting

Blood and Honey’ wins worst picture at Razzies

Double-header moved to Fiji FA grounds

Pope says Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations

National Development Plan consultations near completion

Derenalagi credits 23-non players for win

Illegal taxi services an issue

Khan unhappy with some decisions made by referee

Fernandes, Rashford penalties give Man Utd 2-0 win over Everton

Heavy rain alert for parts of country

Woodrow late show salvages draw for Luton at Palace

AFD bolsters Fiji partnership for sustainability

Defenders earn Wolves 2-1 win over Fulham

Bournemouth fight back to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United

Late Havertz header puts Arsenal top with 2-1 Brentford win

Italy fight back for famous victory over Scotland in Rome

Late Smith drop goal ends Irish Grand Slam hopes

Champs drown in Drua waters

Chiefs fall to first loss of season in Brisbane

Sloan hat-trick helps Dragons kick-off season in style

Stars injured as Eels down Dogs at home

Hurricanes impressive in win as Blues scramble in Wellington

A 93-year-old Greek grandmother's scarves travel to children in need

Argentina inflation seen cooling as Milei austerity tempers food prices

Brumbies fight hard for Force victory

Addressing growing oral health concerns is vital: Dr Turagaluvu

Silktails go down in first round

Police investigates alleged arson cases

Labasa reigns at home

Lautoka defeats Macuata in Skipper Cup thriller

Shop closed for failing food hygiene inspection

Claudius reigns at Marist Inter-house

Fiji aims to reduce wheat dependence

India all out for 477 in reply to England's 218

India begins deporting first group of Myanmar refugees

Ballgowns and pantsuits: what to expect for Oscars red carpet fashion

Realistic digital Marilyn Monroe to make debut at tech conference

Biden predicts "come to Jesus" meeting with Netanyahu over Gaza aid

Silktails primed for game day after intense preseason

Fiji vows to address gender inequality challenges

Mataele out

President briefed on proposed framework

Minister acknowledges women's contribution

Singh confident ahead of Nasinu showdown

Waste collection a main source of income for individuals

Suva continues winning streak

US embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow by 'extremists'

Ariana Grande releases new album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Anthony “AJ” Joshua and Joseph Parker win in Saudi!

Punching and pumping iron, Chinese women go 'YOLO'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hits out at 'hateful' abuse during pregnancies

Mazey highlights Flying Fijians coaching saga

Partnership led to successful drug seizures: Rabuka

FWCC plans another national survey

Defend your turf: Derenalagi

Ministry must receive adequate resources urges consultant

Fatiaki hopes to bag few medals

Man United's Hojlund to miss Everton game, return for Liverpool clash

Boosting women's financial literacy vital

Fire chase first win at Columbus since 2013

ODPP sanctions charges against former SoE

Naruma powers Nadi to win

Storm stun Panthers to stretch unbeaten Round 1 run to 22 years

Highlanders get back to winning ways in thriller

Sharks dig deep to run down Warriors in Auckland

Savea becomes Super Rugby Pacific all-time leading try scorer

A look at sparkling jewels on the red carpet

Waiting for Montenegro to extradite Terraform Labs founder Kwon

Hong Kong issues new national security law bill, raising rights concerns