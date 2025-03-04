UN rights chief concerned about US policy under Trump

[ Source: Reuters ]

The United Nations rights chief expressed deep concern on Monday about a “fundamental shift in direction” by the United States under President Donald Trump, warning that divisive rhetoric is being used to deceive and polarise people.

“We have enjoyed bipartisan support from the U.S. on human rights over many decades … I am now deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction that is taking place domestically and internationally,” the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a speech which did not mention Trump by name.

“Policies intended to protect people from discrimination are now labelled as discriminatory…Divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarize. This is generating fear and anxiety among many,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

Turk’s speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva — a body which Trump disengaged from in February — are his strongest remarks so far on the impact of the new U.S. administration’s policies.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has issued a series of executive orders aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programmes across the federal government and the private sector. USAID programmes were also paused for 90 days, while his administration reviews if they align with its ‘America first’ policy.

He raised concerns about national security laws stifling civic space in Hong Kong, saying he would raise this and other issues like Xinjiang and Tibet with Chinese authorities.

He also expressed alarm about the use of military weapons against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and called for Israel to stop its annexation threats. Israel, like the United States, has also disengaged from the Council, citing a bias against it.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.