UK police find body near where woman went missing in late January

Ribbons are seen on a bench where the phone of missing woman Nicola Bulley was found, in Lancashire, Britain, February 19, 2023. [Source: Reuters]

Police in the north of England said they had found a body near where a woman went missing last month.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near a river in Lancashire, northwest England, on Jan. 27.

Twenty-five minutes later her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench. Her springer spaniel was found waiting nearby.

Lancashire Police said they were called at 1136 GMT on Sunday to reports of a body in the River Wyre.