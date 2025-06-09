Two killed after bridge collapse in India

[Source: Reuters]

At least two people died and a number were swept away after a bridge over the Indrayani river in the western Indian city of Pune collapsed on Sunday, Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

“Some people got swept away, so a search operation is underway on a war footing to find them,” he said on social media platform X, adding 6 people have been rescued while 32 were injured, including 6 in critical condition.

He said the National Disaster Response Force is deployed on-site, and other agencies have been directed to remain on high alert.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.