Trump's envoys meet mediators, Israel strikes Gaza

[Source: Reuters]

Donald Trump’s envoys met with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators in Cairo on Sunday, ​a diplomatic source said, aiming to advance the U.S. president’s Gaza peace plan, even as Israel pressed on with airstrikes in the enclave.

Hamas ‌officials were present at some of the meetings that mediators held with Trump’s envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Trump’s Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, the diplomat said.

A senior Israeli official said Kushner and Mladenov were scheduled to meet on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on August 9 said Trump’s latest roadmap for Gaza peace was ‘unacceptable’.

The official said ​Israel was concerned about Washington’s demand to end targeted assassinations of Hamas militants in Gaza as the group rebuilds its forces.

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Trump’s peace plan ​calls for the immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza. It foresees Hamas disarming as Israeli troops withdraw from the ⁠enclave and as Gaza is rebuilt under a new civilian Palestinian administration.

Israel has resumed airstrikes in the past few days after scaling back its attacks in the enclave ​earlier this month.