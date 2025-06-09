World

Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

Reuters

August 14, 2025 7:45 am

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened “severe consequences” if Russia’s Vladimir Putin blocked peace in Ukraine but also said on Wednesday that a meeting between the pair could swiftly be followed by a second that included the leader of Ukraine.

Trump did not specify what the consequences could be, but he has warned of economic sanctions if a meeting between himself and President Putin in Alaska on Friday proved fruitless.

The comments by Trump and the mood music after a virtual meeting of Trump, European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could provide some hope for Kyiv after fears the Alaska meet could sell out Ukraine and carve up its territory.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Russia is likely to resist Ukraine and Europe’s demands strongly and previously said its stance had not changed since it was set out by Putin in June 2024.

When asked if Russia would face any consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war after Friday’s meeting, Trump responded: “Yes, they will.”

Asked if those consequences would be sanctions or tariffs, Trump told reporters: “I don’t have to say, there will be very severe consequences.”

But the president also described the aim of the meeting between the pair in Alaska as “setting the table” for a quick follow-up that would include Zelenskiy.

“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” he said.

“I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy and myself, if they’d like to have me there.”

Trump did not provide a time frame for a second meeting.

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

HIV detected in patients at St. Giles hospital

Reproductive health concerns for Fiji’s youths

Pass savings not costs, says DPM

Nurses call for urgent legislation review

Agriculture ministry tackles food waste

Cane rail works on track

Landowners urged to invest

Resignation was demanded says Tudravu

NFA flags fire safety risk amid Labasa road project

Budget guide targets inclusivity

Prasad says Opposition sensitive about their 16-year record

Sylvester Stallone among Kennedy Center honourees announced by Trump

Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

Dreketi’s historic run wins over parents

Fijiana faces tough World Cup opener

Dau to Captain Fiji U-16 Boys at OFC Championship

Australia boss says tests could send nations 'bankrupt'

IDC back to Ba; floodlight work to commence soon

Cunningham targets tactical lift ahead of world cup

Former reps continue to assist Deans teams

Another two seasons for Samusamuvodre

Homeless who refuse to cooperate with Trump crackdown may go to jail

104 matches for Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship

Fiji set to become the Pacific’s leading digital hub

NGOs boost climate resilience in North

Guatemala sentences officials over 2017 shelter fire that killed 41 girls

Tongan Canoe Project launches

Beyonce wins first Emmy for NFL half-time show

Tudravu details pressure to resign over officer firings

Fiji pushes for stronger disaster-resilient infrastructure

Tabuya calls for tighter security, Stands firm on press freedom

Sandra Bullock: dealing with stalkers isn't a 'one off'

Putin holds call with North Korea's Kim, discusses US-Russia talks, Kremlin says

Israel bombards Gaza City; Hamas leader visits Cairo in bid to salvage ceasefire talks

Madonna urges the pope to visit Gaza ‘before it’s too late’

Undefeated MGM out for redemption

Tudravu testifies on political interference in Police Force

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder lead admissions at St Giles

20 communities join $7.5m climate project

New grants to enhance gender equality

Young Kulas finishes sixth at OFC U-16

Workshop targets stronger nursing standards

Four arrests after Brad Pitt's LA home ransacked

Suva leads Skipper Cup after two rounds

Sports Minister to officially open FANCA ICC

Drug bust convicts await sentencing

Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

For Trump administration, US air drops of Gaza aid were never a serious option, sources say

COMPOL takes stand in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

National Guard troops arrive in DC as Trump's takeover begins

Prince Harry, Meghan and Netflix extend partnership for streaming programs

Court to hear mitigation in $2b drug case

South Korea's former first lady arrested after court issues warrant, Yonhap reports

Government introduces biofloc shrimp system

Diabetes Fiji calls out myths jeopardizing treatment

Business spat between Daryl Hall and John Oates has been resolved in arbitration, attorneys say

'Cooked alive': Europe's wildfires hit tourism spots and forests

From ‘Bodies’ to new albums, allow Offset and JID to reintroduce themselves

Flying Fijians to begin camp this Saturday

Pacific unity at risk over forum snub

Fiji aim to strengthen resilient infrastructure

Naitasiri youth numbers plunge by over 30,000

Boosting rural incomes vital for economic future

RKS and SGS last match on Saturday

Fiji Red Cross steps up early climate action efforts

Russian troops advance in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin peace summit

Coolie takes a lead of Rs. 70 crores over War 2 at the worldwide box office

US Vice President Vance's English getaway stirs up local opposition

$10K award in bus crash case

Dengue outbreak over

Newcastle striker Isak still determined to join Liverpool

Palace mull legal steps after losing appeal over Europa League demotion

New strategy aims to fortify Fiji against regional dangers

CID Director takes stand in former PM, COMPOL trial

Excitement and nerves for Fijiana XV

FMA condemns attempted attack on Journalists

New dialysis machine boosts Labasa care

Jackson heaps praise of Drua four

MIOT’s plan to boost healthcare tourism

Khem credits preparation for BOG victory

Pegula backs US Open mixed doubles overhaul but urges more dialogue

Youth urged to take charge in achieving SDGs

Court seeks viber expert in Bainimarama-Qiliho trial

Court orders $88K payout

Fiji hosts game-changing maritime office

Hamilton set to bring 'rich reward' to Plymouth

Adidas designer sorry for shoes 'appropriated' from Mexico

Woman recounts son’s last moment

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood clinch Ryder Cup spots

Byrne backs veterans to guide young side

George “Fiji” laid to rest

Minister honors commitment to Naitasiri youth

Fiji prepares for COP30

Harry and Meghan sign new multi-year Netflix deal

Local sets Guinness World Record for logo recognition

Syria vows to investigate Sweida hospital killing footage

My Chemical Romance confirm UK shows after cryptic posts

Nigeria arraigns five accused in 2022 Catholic church massacre

Brotherly rivalry set for Skipper Cup showdown

Demi Lovato reunites with Joe Jonas for ‘Camp Rock’ performance

Raducanu edged out by Sabalenka

Colombian presidential hopeful Uribe dies two months after shooting

Serial killer jailed for life

COMPOL orders investigation into assault video

Schools receive laptops to bridge digital divide

Australia and NZ drive $2.57 billion surge

Cyberbullying complaints surge

U2 members speak out on Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to DC, vows crime crackdown

U.S. Steel plant explosion: one dead, two missing, several injured

Shocking footage emerges of alleged police brutality in Lautoka

Trump aims to reclaim territory for Ukraine in talks with Putin

Firefighters battle 'fire whirls' in northern Spain

Natabua calls out to fans for support this weekend

Byrne confident in Flying Fijians mix for PNC

Dengue supplies running low amid ongoing threats

Families abandon mentally ill relatives at St Giles

Young targets Commonwealth spot

Farewell to George “FIJI” Veikoso Today

Equal rights for workers

Spain part ways with Tome after England defeat

China's 12-year-old phenom Yu sparks wonder and concern

Fiji to digitize building permit process

Israel strike kills Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

Palace lose Europa League demotion appeal

DPP Pryde fights back

Police Act set for update

Burglar prisoned for theft spree

New hub brings hope to mental health patients

Rising obesity and anemia threaten health progress

Disaster response slowed by costly delays, Minister warns

New online gateway to speed up investments

Deans and Raluve semifinals moved to Suva

Chad Michael Murray recalls major health scare at 15 that led him to pursue acting

Chand dedicates win to staff working behind the scene

Ex-RFMF finance officer fights vehicle forfeiture

Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos founder, dies at 77

Grave smuggling exposed

Glee stars share how it feels to rewatch episodes after cast deaths

Crackdown on Facebook hate groups

Court jails uncle convicted of rape

Tuwai, Samusamuvodre get first Flying Fijians call-up

Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it says was Hamas leader

Ambika Mod: 'Brown women have to work ten times harder' for roles

Millions invested in disaster recovery

Bari embraces tough shift from sevens to fifteens

Fiji targets junk food marketing to protect children

13 Deans and Raluve semifinals live on FBC

Laqere Market sewer issues remain

Rise Rookie set to host Canada Ravens

Fiji launches digital platform to cut corruption

Emma Thompson says Trump called her on day of divorce for a date

Germany halted arms to Israel over Gaza expansion plans, says Chancellor

Secondary Schools hockey in Ovalau

Alleged child killer to go on trial

Fiji secures $5m for major climate project

State revises trespass charge

Why Josh Duhamel decided to leave Hollywood

Chlorine factory fire in Southern France forces locals indoors

PRF promotes Chand to boost waste solution

Rick Ross has one of the largest pools in America

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes western Turkey

Two independent MPs apply to join People’s Alliance

Opposition tells government to stop the blame game

Is an Andrew Lloyd Webber renaissance underway?

Asbestos found in government building

Russian strikes injure 12 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine says

Nicole Scherzinger in sights for Sunset Boulevard movie

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's loved ones silent on relationship but supportive

South Korea's military shrinks 20% in six years amid male population decline

Zelenskiy wins EU, NATO support as he seeks attendance at Trump-Putin talks

Coach dedicates BOG win to parents, injured players, and fans

SGS to feature in five grades in Deans semis

Macuata eyes progress despite slow start

Netanyahu says new Gaza offensive will start soon

Speed camera data shows rise in traffic violations

Nasinu sets record $3.7M revenue in 25-year history

Navuso to help agriculture sector thrive

MSMEs face compliance challenges

Palace beat Liverpool in shootout to win Community Shield

Tourism conference calls for stronger sustainability push

Fire prompts thousands of evacuations in California

Council warns traders over VAT receipt breaches

Nausori Main Street to close nights for roadworks

Fiji to showcase outsourcing strength at Global CX Event

Labasa crowned BOG champions after 26-year wait

Komaitai’s fast track to Fijiana World Cup squad

Rodu names extended Bula Boys squad for King’s Cup

North Korea dismantles propaganda speakers at border

NCDs hitting younger age groups in Vanua Levu

Itaukei faces economic challenges despite rich land leases, warns Opposition MP

Tarakinikini appointed Fiji’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Israel

Jen Pawol makes history as MLB's first female umpire

Sanatan Sabha praises police support for Janmashtami celebrations

UK police arrest more than 466 at protest for banned Palestine Action group

House destroyed in midday fire in Nasole

Eleven more die from malnutrition in Gaza, says Hamas-run health ministry

UK sees rise in complaints over thin models in adverts

Europe stresses need to protect Ukrainian interests

Tabuya eyes another term under The People’s Alliance