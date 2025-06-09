Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened “severe consequences” if Russia’s Vladimir Putin blocked peace in Ukraine but also said on Wednesday that a meeting between the pair could swiftly be followed by a second that included the leader of Ukraine.

Trump did not specify what the consequences could be, but he has warned of economic sanctions if a meeting between himself and President Putin in Alaska on Friday proved fruitless.

The comments by Trump and the mood music after a virtual meeting of Trump, European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could provide some hope for Kyiv after fears the Alaska meet could sell out Ukraine and carve up its territory.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Russia is likely to resist Ukraine and Europe’s demands strongly and previously said its stance had not changed since it was set out by Putin in June 2024.

When asked if Russia would face any consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war after Friday’s meeting, Trump responded: “Yes, they will.”

Asked if those consequences would be sanctions or tariffs, Trump told reporters: “I don’t have to say, there will be very severe consequences.”

But the president also described the aim of the meeting between the pair in Alaska as “setting the table” for a quick follow-up that would include Zelenskiy.

“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” he said.

“I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy and myself, if they’d like to have me there.”

Trump did not provide a time frame for a second meeting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.