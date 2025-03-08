Trump says Ukraine 'more difficult' to deal with than Russia

[ Source: BBC News ]

US President Donald Trump says he is finding it “more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine” than Russia in attempts to broker peace between the two nations.

The US is “doing very well with Russia”, and “it may be easier dealing with” Moscow than Kyiv.

Hours earlier, Trump had said he was “strongly considering” large-scale sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire with Ukraine was reached.

Meanwhile, the US has temporarily suspended Ukraine’s access to some satellite imagery, after Trump had already paused military aid to the country.

It comes exactly one week after an extraordinary White House exchange, in which Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for being “disrespectful” to the US.

