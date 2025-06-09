Trump says expelling Russia from G7 was a 'mistake'

[ Source: BBC News ]

US President Donald Trump has made remarks to reporters with Canadian Prime

Minister Mark Carney as the Group of Seven (G7) summit begins in Canada.

Before heading into a meeting with Carney, Trump said expelling Russian.

President Vladimir Putin from the group, then called G8, was a mistake.

He also said he feels a US-Canada trade deal is achievable but he won’t give up his belief in tariffs.

Trump’s one-on-one with Carney comes amid tensions between Washington and Ottawa over trade and security

