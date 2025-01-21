Trump pledges to restore America as he begins second term

[Source: Reuters]

Donald Trump officially returned to the presidency, taking the oath of office inside the U.S. Capitol as he pledged to rescue America from what he described as years of betrayal and decline.

He promised swift action on immigration and border security, setting the tone for a presidency aimed at reshaping government policy and priorities.

Trump framed his return as a divine mission to reclaim the nation’s greatness.

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first.”

This marks a historic comeback for Trump, who survived multiple political and legal challenges, including two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, and an indictment.

In his speech, Trump emphasized his connection with voters who supported him amid growing frustrations over inflation and political division.

Trump’s plans for his first day include signing executive orders to bolster border security, reinstate a policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, and end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented parents.

His administration also aims to reverse diversity and inclusion initiatives and restore the federal death penalty.

Despite the challenges ahead, Trump expressed optimism about his administration’s ability to deliver results.

“The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Trump’s second term begins with Republican majorities in Congress and an ambitious agenda to overhaul federal policies and international trade relations.