Trump doubles planned tariffs on Canadian metal

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated a trade dispute with Canada by doubling tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50%.

This move, set to take effect within hours, has shaken financial markets and raised concerns among business leaders about declining consumer demand.

Trump’s decision was a response to Ontario’s premier, who threatened a 25% surcharge on electricity supplied to 1.5 million U.S. homes unless Trump withdrew his tariff threats.

