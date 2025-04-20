Thousands of US citizens protest against Donald Trump's administration

[ Source: ABC News ]

Thousands of opponents of US President Donald Trump’s administration have taken to the streets, decrying what they see as threats to the nation’s democratic ideals.

The disparate events on Saturday ranged from a march through midtown Manhattan and a rally in front of the White House to a demonstration at a Massachusetts Revolutionary War commemoration.

Thomas Bassford was among the demonstrators at the re-enactment of the Battles of Lexington and Concord outside Boston.

The 80-year-old retired mason from Maine said he believed Americans were under attack from their own government and needed to stand up against it.

“This is a very perilous time in America for liberty,” said Mr Bassford, who was with his partner, daughter and two grandsons.

