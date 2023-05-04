World

Teen made 'kill list' for Serbia school attack

May 4, 2023 7:11 am

[Source: BBC News]

A teenager who killed eight fellow students and a security guard in a Serbian school planned the attack for weeks and had a “kill list”, according to police.

The 13-year-old was arrested following Wednesday morning’s attack at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in central Belgrade.

Another six pupils and a teacher were also injured in the shooting.

Article continues after advertisement

The motive for the attack is still being investigated, police said.

Officers in helmets and bulletproof vests cordoned off the area around the school, located in the central Vracar neighbourhood, shortly after 08:40 (06:40 GMT).

The suspect, named by police as Kosta Kecmanovic, is alleged to have used his father’s guns, both of which had legal permits. He is also said to have gone to a shooting range more than once with his father before the killings.

The boy’s mother and father have since been arrested.

In a televised address to the country, President Aleksandar Vucic described the attack as “the most difficult day in the modern history of our country”.

He said the suspect would be sent to a psychiatric clinic. Under current Serbian law, he cannot be held criminally responsible as he is under 14.

Mr Vucic has suggested that the age of criminal liability may be lowered to 12 in the wake of the killings.

He has also proposed several other reforms, including an audit on firearms licences and a tightening of the rules around who can access shooting ranges.

Police say the suspect planned the attack a month in advance and that he had carried a “priority list” of children to target and which classrooms he would go into first.

Most of the victims were born in 2009 – meaning they were either 13 or 14 at the time of the incident.

A national three-day mourning period starting on Friday has been announced.

Seven girls and one boy have been confirmed among the dead, with four further boys and two girls injured.

A boy who was shot in the neck and chest in said to have suffered the worst injuries, while a girl is in critical condition with a head injury.

Three other boys suffered injuries to their legs, while a second girl was shot in the abdomen and is currently stable.

“There’s been an operation and all that can be done [has been] but they’re still fighting for her life”, the health minister said.

A teacher injured in the attack was also reported to be undergoing surgery and the minister said her life was at risk.

The sounds of crying parents could be heard on the streets around the school hours after the shooting.

Milan Milosevic, the father of one of the pupils at the school, said his daughter was in the class where the gun was fired and managed to escape.

“[The boy] first shot the teacher and then he started shooting randomly,” Mr Milosevic told broadcaster N1.

“I saw the security guard lying under the table. I saw two girls with blood on their shirts. They say he [the shooter] was quiet and a good pupil. He recently joined their class.”

“I saw kids running out from the school, screaming. Parents came, they were in panic. Later I heard three shots,” one student told the Serbian state broadcaster RTS.

Mr Vucic said the suspect had become friendly with the guard, who was described by one parent as a “great guy” and “a man who loved kids”.

Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Serbia, which has very strict gun laws, but gun ownership in the country is among the highest in Europe.

The western Balkans are awash with hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons following wars and unrest in the 1990s. In 2019, it was estimated that there are 39.1 firearms per 100 people in Serbia – the third highest in the world, behind the US and Montenegro.

In the deadliest shooting since then, Ljubisa Bogdanovic killed 14 people in the central village of Velika Ivanca in 2013, and Nikola Radosavljevic killed nine and wounded five in the eastern village of Jabukovac in July 2007.

China reaffirms support

Safety of children should remain a priority

Training to boost participation in STEM programs

Sustainable changes needed to retain medical staff: Dr Fong

Methodist Church clears air on wild speculation

Ministry enhances support to cybercrime investigation

Effective reporting on SDGs

Girmit day marks the legacy of indentured laborers

Need to scale up climate adaptation financing: Prasad

Stay away from cane burning: SRIF

Seawall strengthens resilience to climate change: Rabuka

Country legend Willie Nelson, at 90, among 2023 Rock Hall inductees

Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin by drone, Kremlin says

Zelensky denies Ukraine attacked Putin or Moscow

Teen made 'kill list' for Serbia school attack

Drua always tough on home turf: Savea

Tavua to host Rewa in Ba

Haaland sets Premier League season scoring record

Salah spot kick gives Liverpool 1-0 win over Fulham

Ten Hag warns Man United against complacency

Russian defence minister calls for missile production to double

Alcaraz downs Khachanov to reach Madrid semi-finals

Hurricanes in Fiji

Natoga’s contract terminated

DeSantis board sues Disney in latest tug-of-war in Florida

Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge

Postponed games to be played this month

Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody

Juveniles charged for serious crimes

North Carolina Republicans reach agreement on 12-week abortion ban

Arrival of Naisarani a welcoming sight for Force

FMA calls for journalists to be bold

BRED BANK records over $20m in profit

Girmit Day an opportune time to reflect on history

Deliver best service to HA customers: Nalumisa

‘La Bohème’ in space returns to Paris, 6 years after uproar

Montana transgender legislator loses court bid to return to floor

'No writers. No TV': Hollywood scribes strike over pay

Child dies in timber yard mishap

Fire destroys home

Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Visa exemption talks for people in VKB underway

Syrians in Sudan flee war for second time

Fiji Warriors thrash Junior Japan

Philadelphia 76ers Embiid wins first MVP award

Oprah Winfrey chooses new Verghese novel for her book club

Seven bodies, including two missing teens, found in Oklahoma town

Ministry recommends transfer of cybercrime act

Tents no longer safe for Nabavatu Villagers

Drua hopes to turn things around

Church organizes reconciliation service

Never stop learning: FMA

Fijiana Drua all set for final

Ford's profit rises on strong truck demand but EV outlook weighs

Impressive First bout for Ravalaca

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

Sudan's warring generals extend theoretical truce but keep fighting

Israeli jets hit Gaza as fighting escalates after hunger striker death

PM begins 10-day North tour

Editor highlights crucial role of journalists

Late-night TV shows go dark as writers strike for better pay

US to temporarily send 1,500 troops to Mexico border

PIF SG stresses on the role of media

Beware of residential rental scam: Shandil

Domestic market show favorable projection

Another Met Gala in the books, so how did they do on theme?

Starbucks sales, profits top estimates on China recovery

We need to be more clinical: Byrne

Sudan's warring generals extend theoretical truce but keep fighting

Arsenal return to top of the league with win over Chelsea

‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods

Ex-Minneapolis officer found guilty of aiding in George Floyd killing

'Some Like It Hot' leads 2023 Tony nominations

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala

E. Jean Carroll called minutes after Trump allegedly raped her, friend testifies

Hollywood writers strike over pay in streaming TV 'gig economy'

Two athletes for Commonwealth Games

Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move

Seruvakula names power squad

Openda keeps Lens on track for Champions League qualification

Water woes continue for some

Ukrainian farmer comes up with novel way to demine his fields

Holders Leipzig thrash Freiburg 5-1 to reach German Cup final

Fiji’s trade balance in deficit

Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna

Tesla raises prices in US, China, Japan and Canada

Messi suspended for two weeks after trip to Saudi Arabia

Community policing to tackle drug trade

Ministry develops framework to address cybercrime

Sabalenka moves into Madrid semis, Medvedev and Zverev ousted

Language plays critical role in cultural identity

India replace Australia as test one ahead of WTC final

Pandemic brought new challenges: Tubuna

Tuna Bites campaign promotes food security

Government committed to empowering women

Hollywood writers to strike as streaming shift upends TV business

Ukrainian defenders oust Russian forces from some positions in Bakhmut: Ukraine general

Constitution must reign supreme: Sayed-Khaiyum

By hook or by crook: Male

Sayed-Khaiyum gets bail

Drua works hard on scrum

IMF downgrades global growth forecast

Post Fiji welcomes new board of Directors

Police officer, three juveniles charged with serious sexual offences

Jason Momoa to attend fan screening of Fast X in Auckland

Naupoto wants investigation into handcuff matter

Kohli, Gambhir docked full match fees over IPL altercation

Salman Khan confirms doing a film with Karan Johar

BlackBerry to review strategic options for its business

FDB grants permanent contracts, increases retirement age

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled Stardom; to be 6-episode series

China's exit bans multiply as political control tightens under Xi

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

Man with the Midas touch

Funds still a mystery to PM

Krishna to be part of the football development launch

John Abraham makes a return to Dhoom franchise

FNPF’s business assistance ends soon

PM acknowledges resilience of Girmityas

Tourism marketing needs right tools

Trump should be able to talk about evidence in hush money case -court filing

New this week: Ed Sheeran, Watergate and Pete Davidson

Sudan conflict could prompt 800,000 people to flee, UN says

Ford wins reversal of $105 mln trade secrets verdict

Stop sexually abusing children: Ali

Biden calls for meeting as US to run short of cash June 1

Aryan Khan talks about directing father Shah Rukh Khan in debut ad film

Supporters present in Court

Aerosmith: US rock band announce farewell tour

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

Amitabh Bachchan's "Sunday By The Gates" Has Been A Thing Since 1982

We are aware of FRU situation says World Rugby

US to end COVID-19 vaccination requirements on May 11 -White House

Former AG to front court today

Three men to face court for alleged drug possession

Florida board picked by DeSantis to countersue Disney

 What’s behind looming Hollywood writers’ strike?

Meta plans $7 billion bond issue

Homes, buildings smashed in latest Russian strikes on Ukraine

‘A Small Light’ focuses on those who helped Anne Frank

Rabuka explains Fiji's stance on China relationship

Condition of stadium track a major concern

Sean Murphy (6 RBIs) blasts Braves past Mets, 9-8

Leicester and Everton slug out draw in relegation battle

GCC will remain apolitical says Rabuka

FSSRL expects high turnout

Sudan battles risk exodus of 800,000 people

Reynolds among five hit with fines; Naden, Sipley banned

FWCC denounces violence against elderly woman

MoH unaware of fatal cough syrup circulation

Wolfsburg beat Arsenal in extra-time to set up Champions League final with Barca

Humanity is what matters: Batiwaqa

Kasatkina thankful Russian players still able to compete

Tabuya condemns assault on elderly beggar

Curry scores Game 7-record 50 as Warriors eliminate Kings

University of Fiji launches UniFiji Wai-Jal project

Grab your fancy duds for Met Gala mania with Karl Lagerfeld

Former AG charged

Fijian name stays: Rabuka

Air defences shoot down 15 of 18 missiles launched at Ukraine in dead of night

Tuwai back for last two legs

Manila airport cancels 40 domestic flights after power outage

Alleged rapist denied bail

Injuries rule star trio out

Limited budget affects surgical operations

Suva Marathon club calls for interested participants

Villagers recall Syria stories

Battle for late Johnny Winter’s music to play out in court

Australia to reveal huge budget rebound, pledge restraint in response

Paraguay's conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears

Printworks: Final show for famous dance music venue

Former chair of Electoral Commission fined $500,000

Chinese tourists flock to gambling hub Macau for Labour Day holiday

Recipients of government pensions to submit forms

iTaukei Affairs to fund GCC meeting: Rabuka

Interesting grand final for FSSRL

No action seen says FFP

Star Link applies for operating license in Fiji

Tuwai is the new face of FMF

Arrests made following drug raids

Brazil steps up gold miner removal on Yanomami land after shooting

Subway comes up with debt plan to clinch $10 billion-plus sale

Nadroga, Tavua to miss out on Fiji FACT

Name Change Law stupid and unnecessary: FWRM

Psychological training is vital: Kuruleca

Montoya re-signs until 2025

Known for laughs, DC dinner spotlights risks to journalism

Pope says Vatican involved in secret Ukraine peace mission

Security officer charged with alleged assault

Twitter to allow publishers to charge users on a per article basis starting today

Biden, India's Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, PNG PM says

War 2 to go on floors in November

Community policing to help reduce social issues

Brazil's Lula pledges new minimum wage policy, expanded tax exemption

Analysis: Inflation, labour crunch prodding Japan's smaller firms to raise pay

Health Ministry carries out immunization campaign

Police still searching for Texas man accused of killing five neighbors

Ukraine says it controls key supply route into Bakhmut

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ hits $1B, is No. 1 for 4 weeks

Five dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose