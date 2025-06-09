Sydney residents honour Bondi victims on National Day of Reflection

Mourners and community members on Sunday (December 21) gathered at Bondi Beach, laying flowers and paying respects as Australia marked a National Day of Reflection for victims of a mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at the seaside location one week ago.

The attack, described by authorities as Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades, is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting Jews.

Authorities have ramped up patrols and policing across the country to prevent further antisemitic violence.

Australian flags were flown at half-mast on Sunday on federal and New South Wales state government buildings, with an official minute of silence to be held at 6:47 p.m. local time.

