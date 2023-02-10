Strongest earthquake in Turkey since 1999

[Source: Aljazeera]

Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake is the most powerful to hit the country since 1999.

In August 1999, a powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Marmara, a densely populated region to the south of Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, for 45 seconds. Within days, the official death toll stood at 17,500.

Here’s a quick round-up of Turkey’s worst quakes of the past 25 years: