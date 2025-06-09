State Department approves $30 million in funding for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Source : Reuters

The U.S. State Department has approved $30 million in funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the State Department said on Thursday, calling on other countries to also support the controversial group delivering aid in war-torn Gaza.

“This support is simply the latest iteration of President Trump’s and Secretary Rubio’s pursuit of peace in the region,” State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters at a regular news briefing.

