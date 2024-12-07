South Korea's Yoon apologises for martial law but does not resign ahead of impeachment vote

[Source: Reuters]

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologised on Saturday for his attempt to impose martial law this week but did not resign, defying intense pressure to step down even from some in his ruling party and only hours ahead of a planned impeachment vote.

Yoon said he would not seek to avoid legal and political responsibility for his decision to declare martial law for the first time in South Korea since 1980. He said the decision was born of desperation.

The speech was the embattled leader’s first public appearance since he rescinded the martial law order early on Wednesday, just six hours after it was declared and after parliament defied military and police cordons to vote against the decree.

The move plunged Asia’s fourth-largest economy and key U.S. military ally into its greatest political crisis in decades, and threatened to shatter South Korea’s reputation as a democratic success story.

“I am very sorry and would like to sincerely apologise to the people who were shocked,” Yoon said in a televised address to the nation, promising there would be no second attempt to impose martial law.

“I leave it up to my party to take steps to stabilise the political situation in the future, including the issue of my term in office,” he said.

Standing in front of the South Korean flag, Yoon bowed after he finished his brief remarks, staring solemnly into the camera for a moment.

Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP), said after the address that the president was no longer in a position to carry out his public duties and his resignation was now unavoidable.

On Friday Han said Yoon was a danger to the country and needed to be removed from power, increasing the pressure on Yoon to quit even though PPP members later reaffirmed a formal opposition to his impeachment.